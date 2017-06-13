NASA Curiosity Rover Latest News 2017: Futuristic Concept Vehicle Revealed During 'Summer of Mars' Event

As part of the "Summer of Mars" event, NASA has unveiled a Curiosity Rover concept vehicle that could someday provide transportation for manned missions on the Red Planet.

According to reports, the rover runs on an electric motor powered by a 700-volt battery and several solar panels. The vehicle itself separates in the middle and its front area is specially deisgned for scouting — equipped with navigation and radio tools from the Global Positioning System.

The latest model is made entirely of aluminum and carbon fibre. With its dimension of 28 feet (8.5 meters) long and 13 feet (4 meters) wide, four astronauts can fit inside. The vehicle even has its own detachable laboratory that could be used for extraterrestrial fieldwork.

"It's an all-encompassing effort to review the history of our efforts to explore Mars and look ahead to what is being planned," Rebecca Shireman, the assistant manager of public relations for the Kennedy visitor complex, said (via Komando).

Despite its bulky design, the concept vehicle can reach up to 110 kph. However, given the atmosphere and terrain on Mars, it is not likely to run more than 24 kph. Florida-based Parker Brothers Concepts was tapped to design the futuristic buggy but since the one on display is only a concept vehicle, it will never be used for real space explorations.

"Based on NASA science, it functions as both a working vehicle and laboratory. The next generation of space explorers could be traveling and working in a high-tech mobile lab similar to one. It features life support systems, navigation and communication systems, and design and materials that relate to conditions and resources on Mars," reads a press statement from NASA.

The rover will be on display at the Kennedy Center this June before it officially hits the road, visiting areas in the east coast for the rest of the summer as part of an educational tour.