Reuters/Jonathan Ernst A general view of the exterior of the Comet Ping Pong pizza restaurant in Washington D.C., which was the object of the Pizzagate conspiracy.

There is an ongoing rumor on the Internet that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) runs a child slave colony on Mars. The conspiracy theory has been insistently rammed into netizens' consciousness that a spokesman for NASA had to come out and make a denial.

"We actually believe that there is a colony on Mars that is populated by children who were kidnapped and sent into space on a 20-year ride," said Robert David Steele who runs his own conspiracy theory blog. "So that once they get to Mars they have no alternative but to be slaves on the Mars colony," he added.

Steele bared his theory on the radio program of Alex Jones who began the baseless Pizzagate conspiracy during the presidential campaign late last year. The radio talk show host accused Hillary Clinton's campaign of running a child slavery ring under the basement of Comet Pizza in Washington D.C.

The information was allegedly sourced from one of the hacked emails of Clinton campaign manager John Podesta. The disinformation was meant to harm the Clinton campaign in favor of now-President Donald Trump. Jones has since apologized to the owner of the pizza restaurant, James Alefantis.

"Pedophilia does not stop with sodomizing children," Steele, a former CIA case officer told Jones on the radio. "It goes straight into terrorizing them to adrenalize their blood and then murdering them... so that they can have their bone marrow harvested as well as body parts," he added.

Jones agreed by saying that 90 percent of NASA's missions are secret and that the space agency doesn't want people looking too closely. He added that there are aliens being bred on Earth. NASA spokesman Guy Webster curtly denied the preposterous claim. "There are active rovers on Mars," he said. "But there are no humans," Webster went on to say.

The New York magazine described Jones as "America's leading conspiracy theorist" while Southern Poverty Law Center dubbed him as "the most prolific conspiracy theorist in contemporary America." He said that government and big businesses have colluded to create a New World Order through "manufactured economic crises, sophisticated surveillance tech and—above all—inside-job terror attacks that fuel exploitable hysteria."