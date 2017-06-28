NASA Finds Hidden Portals in Earth's Magnetic Fields

Portals make good fodder for science fiction films. They explain how aliens are able to travel great distances and come to invade Earth. One of the earliest movies that delved deeply into this concept was "Stargate" about a portal in a pyramid that is connected to another planet.

ReutersS/Michael Osadciw/University of RochesterAn artist's depiction of Earth's magnetic field deflecting high-energy protons from the sun four billion years ago, is shown in this image.

Recently, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced it had found actual portals in the Earth's magnetic fields. The agency calls them X-points or electron diffusion regions that serve as uninterrupted paths to the Sun 93 million miles away.

X-points were found by NASA's THEMIS spacecraft and Europe's Cluster probes. According to plasma physicist Jack Scudder, these portals are mostly located tens of thousands of kilometers from Earth. Most portals are small and short-lived while others are vast and sustained.

This explains the geomagnetic storms and bright polar auroras that are caused by massive amounts of magnetically charged particles that originate from the sun and flow through the opening. Another fact about them is that they form every eight minutes. "Magnetic portals are invisible, unstable and elusive. They open and close without warning, and there are no signposts to guide in," Scudder said.

While this discovery is exciting, there is actually a study on the existence of other dimensions conducted on Earth, particularly near Geneva, Switzerland. The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) is probing the fundamental structure of the universe.

How do they do this? They conduct the study smashing particles together using the 27-kilometer long Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world's largest and most powerful particle collider. "If the experiments conducted at the LHC demonstrate the existence of certain particles it could help physicists to test various theories about nature and our universe such as the presence of extra dimensions," a CERN spokesman said.

The same source also confirmed that the LHC can generate black holes in the cosmological sense, but not big enough to swallow the Earth. "Although powerful for an accelerator, the energy reached in the LHC is modest by nature's standards," he spokesman explained.