NASA Is Not Using Children to Become Slaves to Mars Colonies

REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Handout NASA's Curiosity Mars rover is seen at the site from which it reached down to drill into a rock target called 'Buckskin' on lower Mount Sharp in this low-angle self-portrait taken August 5, 2015 and released August 19, 2015.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is known for many things, including exploring deep space, or at least as far as rovers can go in an unknown and unpredictable environment. Recently, the rumor mill was filled to the brim with speculations of what NASA's end goal with its mission on Mars is. Even more disturbingly, several theories included how the agency is sending kidnapped children to the Red Planet.

The speculations began when "The Alex Jones Show" welcomed guest Robert David Steele during the InfoWars segment. According to Steele, a major speculation on NASA is that children who were kidnapped and retrieved are sent on a 20-year journey to Mars. Considering the length of the ride, the children would have to be grown-ups by the time they arrived to the Red Planet where they would have no other choice but to be slaves to the Mars colony.

"There are no humans on Mars. There are active rovers on Mars. There was a rumor going around last week that there weren't. There are," Guy Webster, a spokesperson for Mars exploration at NASA, told The Daily Beast. "But there are no humans."

Steele did not stop at talking about having children grow up in a spacecraft on the way to the Red Planet. The broadcast also featured him revealing one of the conspiracy theories that children are also used to harvest their bone and marrow for research. When Webster was asked about it, he replied with what can only be described as a shrug.

So far, NASA has achieved quite the feat in the past years. Its mission to Mars has been steadily progressing. Meanwhile, the space agency also has an upcoming project of sending a spacecraft to the Sun, or as close as it can get to it, to retrieve all possible data before destruction.