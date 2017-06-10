NASA News: Agency's 2018 Budget Still Keeps Mars Mission on Track for 2033

Considering the importance of the Mars mission, people were slightly worried that NASA was stalling its operations and explorations set for the year. There's also the issue of how the government doesn't seem to prioritize space exploration. However, NASA's chief ensured that the budget for next year will keep them on track for 2033.

REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona/Handout Portions of the Martian surface shot by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter show many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin, in this photograph taken January 14, 2011, and released by NASA March 9, 2011.

In an opening statement by U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, chairman of the U.S. House Science, Space and Technology Committee's Subcommittee on Space, an overview of the NASA budget was provided and assurance was given specifically to people worried that the mission was being stalled.

"NASA is a critical national investment in our future. Our nation has never faced a more challenging, relevant, or promising frontier than the vast reaches of outer space," said Babin during the Space Subcommittee hearing, as reported by SpaceRef. "This budget reflects administration's commitment to the 'continuity of purpose' described in the recent authorization. Honoring our commitments in space and maintaining a balanced portfolio are the surest ways for us to enjoy the full benefits of our space investments."

According to USA Today, President Trump's proposed budget for NASA fares well compared to other departments. It should allow NASA to keep using the technology they need in order to fully explore and understand Mars. If all goes well in the following years, then mankind would be establishing a historical milestone by 2033. Although NASA has expressed concern about the budget in the next few years of President Trump's term, the 2018 bank should be full enough for what's in store.

NASA's Mars mission has been ongoing for a few years now and so far, detailed photos and data have been received back at the headquarters, where scientists are dedicated to understanding the red planet.