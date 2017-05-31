NASA News: Details About Agency's Mission to Touch the Sun Revealed

Given the fact the one day, the human race may have to migrate to another planet because of the constant destruction that the environment has endured in the years since the creation, there is a need to understand the mechanics and systems that concern outer space. NASA has said before that it's possible that the human race will become extinct when an asteroid hits the Earth. Although this has been proven to be possible, another reason for extinction would be the effect of the sun once the protective layer around the Earth cannot do its job anymore.

NASA/MSFC/Handout via REUTERS NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) 70-metric-ton configuration is seen launching to space in this undated artist's rendering released August 2, 2014.

According to The Telegraph, NASA will make an announcement this Wednesday, May 31 about its mission to touch the sun. The goal is for the probe to at least make it close enough to the star to take a dip and collect whatever data possible. NASA is hoping that the probe will be able to help them predict solar storms and give some form of understanding about the sun.

NASA seeks to launch the probe summer of next year and it has been created and programmed to at least be able to orbit within four million miles of the giant ball of flame. Considering how Mercury's look has been completely reshaped after eons of being directly exposed to the sun, the danger of the mission that NASA is trying to prevent is that the radiation may affect the probe in such a way that it won't be able to transmit the data back to the agency.

The benefits of such a mission lie in the fact that there's a possibility for deeper understanding that can allow mankind to adapt and adjust according to what the probe was able to transmit back to NASA. Seeing as the environment is continuously suffering, this is a prime advantage that NASA hopes to gain especially for future generations who may or may not be forced to evacuate the planet.