NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Live Stream, Preview: How to Watch on TV; Thunderstorms May Cause Delay

NASCAR is heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway this Memorial Day Weekend for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series events. The traditional racing weekend will be capped by the Coca-Cola 600 race.

REUTERS/Mark J. RebilasNASCAR Coca-Cola 600 kicks off this Memorial Day Weekend.

This Saturday, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice will kick off at 9 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. It will be followed by the NASCAR XFINITY Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying at 10:05 a.m., the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice at 11:30 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., and then by the NASCAR XFINITY Series Hisense 4K TV 300 at 1 p.m.

As posted on the official NASCAR website, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 will take place on Sunday, May 28 at 6 p.m., capping off the racing weekend.

For those who wish to watch the races on television, it will be televised by FOX. Live updates and scoring will be available all weekend at NASCAR's Race Center. Meanwhile, for those who want to watch the race via live streaming, it can be done through FOX Sports GO.

According to FOX Sports, Kevin Harvick will be leading the field at the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600, after he finished the fastest lap in the second round of the knockout qualifying, which took place Thursday night. On the other hand, points leader Kyle Larson will be starting at 39th as he unfortunately missed the qualifying attempt due to inspection issues.

Fans are excited for this weekend's races. However, according to AccuWeather, there may be delays in the Coca-Cola 600 due to thunderstorms this Sunday.

"While spotty storms will be around at any time Sunday afternoon and evening, the bulk of the activity may be during the early evening hours," AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Miller said.

"There could be some delays at the start (6 p.m. EDT) and/or during the first part of the race as a result."

As to how this will play out, fans will have to tune in this weekend on television or via live stream.