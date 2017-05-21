'NASCAR Heat 2' News: 704Games Officially Announces Game's Release Date

"NASCAR Heat 2" is without a doubt one of the most highly anticipated titles of recent memory. Now, the publisher of the game has finally announced the game's official release date. Add to this is the chance for players to vote for the cover athlete.

YouTube/704Games NASCAR Heat 704Games is set to release "NASCAR Heat 2" come Sept. 12.

According to IGN, 704Games will be launching "NASCAR Heat 2" in North America come Sept. 12. It will become available across all platforms, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, with a promise of new and exciting features. This is definitely going to pique the interest of many fans.

The aforementioned title will reportedly build its core around "NASCAR Heat Evolution," the original game released last year. However, it will offer fans a more robust online multiplayer experience, partnered with a much deeper career mode. In addition, there will be a new set of drivers and track updates, among others.

704Games CEO Paul Brooks iterated that "NASCAR Heat 2" will come with "a very different look and an enhanced overall experience." But despite these, the title is still expected to reflect the very image of actual drivers from NASCAR.

TrueAchievements reports that the studio has announced their process of choosing the cover athlete for "NASCAR Heat 2." This is through voting, wherein players will have to participate and vote for their favorite driver. It will be made directly on the video game company's site where players can choose the Toyota driver to race in the Monster Energy All-Star Race.

It is worth noting, though, that the aforesaid race is slated to commence on May 20. The winner between the top two most voted drivers will be the face of the game's cover. 704Games released a teaser to give players a look-see. With the impending release of the title, the studio promised to bring in more key information and details in the next few months.