'NASCAR Heat 2' News: Kyle Busch Named Game's Cover Athlete

Developer 704Games announced that they would decide the cover athlete of "NASCAR Heat 2" via a poll. As expected, players came to put in their votes to see if their favorite professional driver would win. Now, the winner has been finally revealed.

YouTube/NASCAR "NASCAR Heat 2" is set to be released in North America on Sept. 12.

According to the official site of "NASCAR Heat 2," the cover athlete of the upcoming sequel is none other than Kyle Busch. It was decided during the Monster Energy All-Star Race. Obviously, the Toyota driver led the voting polls.

Prior to the final reveal, the top two drivers were Martin Truex Jr. and Busch. They went head-to-head in the second stage of the famous All-Star Race. Fortunately for Busch, he finished at the second spot, with Truex Jr. acquiring 13th place.

"NASCAR Heat 2" will become available across all platforms — PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. IGN reported that the upcoming game will be built on the very core of the original title, "NASCAR Heat Evolution," which was first released last year. Most fans thought it lacked vital features. The sequel, however, will do away with such complaints.

704Games has promised to introduce "NASCAR Heat 2" with a more robust online multiplayer feature. The game is also expected to offer a deeper career mode, coupled with new track updates and drivers. Furthermore, the upcoming title will come with a much different look, one that is far more enhanced compared to the original game.

The studio's CEO, Paul Brooks, iterated that the upcoming game will offer a "strong racing foundation" and "a slew of new features." He also explained that these features, in one way or another, will take the NASCAR games back to their very roots.

"NASCAR Heat 2" will become available in North America on Sept. 12. All features are said to be line with the 2017 NASCAR-sanctioned national series formats. With the game's release just a few months away, the developers are expected to release more details soon.