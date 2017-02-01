'Nashville' Season 5 Episode 6 Spoilers: Rayna and Deacon Still on Edge After Stalker Scare

Rayna (Connie Britton) has been teetering on the edge of panic lately after she kept on receiving spooky letters from an anonymous fan. Well, her creepy stalker has finally been confirmed in the previous episode, and many viewers probably weren't taken by surprise when it turned out to be Carl Hockney (Linds Edwards), the ardent fan who asked for her autograph and a photo with her a few episodes back. After all, the way he asked about Maddie (Lennon Stella) being home was just so unsettling.

Facebook/NashvilleABCA promotional image for "Nashville"

After that encounter, things aren't going to get any better because it looks like Rayna and Deacon (Charles Esten) are still on full alert in Nashville season 5 episode 6. The synopsis has revealed that the couple will improve their home security so that they won't face another stalker like Hockney again. Who can blame them? That fan was so messed up.

It was also revealed that Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) will continue to draw closer to her "angel," Hallie (Rhiannon Giddens). Hallie may have rescued Juliette from the plane crash, but she doesn't want Juliette to keep fawning over her. Hallie has been encouraging Juliette to pray, and the country singer has been going through a spiritual awakening as of late. Meanwhile, Juliette's ex-husband, Avery (Jonathan Jackson), is going back onstage to perform.

As shown in the preview trailer, Avery doesn't seem thrilled to see Juliette attending Hallie's church, so Juliette explained that she's not doing it just because it helps her. She also tells Avery that he just wants her to be unhappy, but Avery adamantly replied that he has always been there for her.

The preview also shows that Rayna and Deacon don't approve of Maddie's relationship with Clayton (Joseph David-Jones) because he's seven years older than her. However, Maddie decided to pull the race card on her parents. Meanwhile, Scarlett (Clare Bowen) gets to be the first person to see the music video for The Ex's single.

"Nashville" season 5, episode 6 airs on Thursday, February 2, at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.