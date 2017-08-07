'Nashville' Season 5 Finale Spoilers: Deacon Fights for Highway 65; Juliette Struggles to Make Things Right With Maddie

Facebook/NashvilleCMT 'Nashville' season 5 airs Thursdays on CMT.

The upcoming season 5 finale of "Nashville" will see the artists of Highway 65, including Deacon (Charles Esten), fighting for what they believe in.

The synopsis of the last episode of season 5, titled "Reasons to Quit," states that Zach (Cameron Scoggins) will send a message, though it remains to be seen if it is a good one or a bad one. Knowing Zach, though, it definitely seems like it is going to be a bad one. Highway 65 is on the verge of closing, but Deacon will not let it just slip away without a fight. He and the other artists will band together to stand up for the record label. After all, Highway 65 was created by the late Rayna James (Connie Britton).

Elsewhere in the episode, the issue between Maddie (Lennon Stella) and Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) will reach a climax. Daphne (Maisy Stella), on the other hand, will go to a pool party. Finally, Gunnar (Sam Palladio) will come back from being with Avery (Jonathan Jackson) on tour.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opened with the revelation that Zach has withdrawn all the money from Highway 65's bank account.

"You are gonna watch as I hold this label down by the throat until every single one of you comes to me begging for air," Zach told a visibly upset Deacon.

The next scene saw Daphne telling Deacon that Juliette stole her sister's song. Juliette then admitted that she made a "horrible mistake" and wants to redeem herself. She asked Deacon how she can fix things, but he thought the situation was already beyond repair.

Finally, Gunnar pointed out to Scarlett (Clare Bowen) that she had trust issues and explained that she has never "truly trusted anyone" because they have not "been good enough."

"You never completely let anybody into your life," Gunnar said, as Scarlett looked like she was about to cry.

The season 5 finale of "Nashville" will air on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on CMT.