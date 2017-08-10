'Nashville' Season 5 Finale Spoilers: Highway 65 Stars to Make a Huge, Risky Decision

Facebook/NashvilleCMT 'Nashville' season 5 airs Thursdays on CMT.

The finale of "Nashville" season 5 is in for some intense drama and confrontations, as Deacon (Charles Esten) and the rest of the artists in Highway 65 are about to make a big decision, and so is Zach (Cameron Scoggins).

In the penultimate episode titled "Farther On" that aired last week, fans watched Zach threaten to leave Deacon and the rest if they will not agree with his business decisions.

That prompted Deacon and the other Highway 65 stars to hold a meeting to decide whether they will stand their ground at the risk of losing their careers.

It can be recalled that in last week's episode, Maddie (Lennon Stella) hit a breaking point while finishing a brand deal Zach had signed for her. She did not like the project to begin with, but the tension got worse when she was forced to tweak the lyrics of her song at the request of their client, Mascara 24.

Although Zach asked him to convince Maddie to do it, somewhere along the way, Deacon agreed that her integrity as an artist was at risk if they gave in to the demand. Thus he called the rest of their co-workers and presented the idea of fighting for what they think is right as artists.

In a trailer for the upcoming finale episode, Deacon was seen receiving the news that their "account has been canceled." This could be what the synopsis meant by Zach "sending a message."

Meanwhile, Will (Chris Carmack) is caught in the middle. He loves his fellow artists but Zach is also is his boyfriend.

In the trailer, Will is seen confronting the Highway 65 co-owner about how bad he treats the other artists. However, Zach does not respond to the main issue Will is trying to raise.

"Nashville" season 5's finale, which is titled "Reasons to Quit," airs on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 9 p.m. EDT on CMT.