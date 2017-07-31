'Nashville' Season 5 Spoilers: Avery Faces Temptation on the Road

Facebook/NashvilleCMT 'Nashville' season 5 airs Thursdays on CMT.

The upcoming episode of "Nashville" season 5 will see Avery (Jonathan Jackson) continuing on his tour, but temptation will test his commitment to Juliette (Hayden Panettiere).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Farther On," states that Avery will welcome life on the road, and so will Gunnar (Sam Palladio). Juliette, on the other hand, will be busy back at home as she films a commercial for a brand of mascara. However, she will have a problem with how the commercial will be directed. Finally, Deacon (Charles Esten) will be asked to play the Opry, but he will not be too sure about his decision.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Avery coming off stage after finishing a show. He looks happy and everyone around him congratulates him with hugs. Back at his tour bus, though, he admits that he is not doing too well. He may be talking about his relationship with Juliette, but that remains to be seen. Nevertheless, a girl on tour with Avery comes on to him.

The video also shows Juliette with her arms open while shooting her commercial in front of a green screen. She is wearing a red dress and has her hair in curls. However, she is obviously taken aback when the director yells cut.

Elsewhere, Zach (Cameron Scoggins) calls Deacon and asks him to speak to Maddie (Lennon Stella). Apparently, she is upset about having to change her lyrics. This brings forth a problem with Highway 65. Deacon tells everyone else that Highway 65 will cease to exist if they do not do as Zach says.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Speed Trap Town."

Gunnar traveled back to his hometown and was faced with ghosts from his past. He frequently spoke on the phone with Scarlett (Clare Bowen), who took a self-defense class. Maddie, on the other hand, found out she got nominated for an American Music Award alongside Juliette.

"Nashville" season 5 airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. EDT on CMT.