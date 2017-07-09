'Nashville' Season 5 Spoilers: Avery Gets a Feel of Life Without Juliette; Scarlett Breaks Down

Facebook/NashvilleCMT 'Nashville' season 5 airs Thursdays on CMT.

The upcoming episode of "Nashville" season 5 will see Avery (Jonathan Jackson) getting to feel what it would be like to be without Juliette (Hayden Panettiere).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Night Before (Life Goes On)," states that Juliette's injuries will continue to trouble her as Avery is away on tour. Little does she know, he will get a small taste of what it would be like to be single.

Elsewhere, Scarlett (Clare Bowen) and Gunnar (Sam Palladio) will film a national commercial in an effort to restore her image. Finally, Deacon (Charles Esten) will do some charity work by performing at a benefit.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Avery performing on stage as part of his seven-week tour. The scene then changes to Juliette talking to Avery on the phone. She tells him that she has had a bad day, but he cannot hear her very well because he is at a noisy bar.

"I can't hear you," he tells her, just as another girl grabs the phone and tells Juliette that she is "seriously infringing on Avery's drinking time." The look on Juliette's face says it all: she is not pleased.

Avery and Juliette are in a tough spot in their marriage right now. The previous episode saw her becoming jealous of his closeness with Hallie (Rhiannon Giddens), which resulted in him ending his professional relationship with the up-and-comer. And when he told her about his plan to go on a seven-week tour, Juliette cried because she did not want him to go.

Meanwhile, Scarlett and Gunnar film a commercial to do some damage control on the former's reputation. However, Scarlett cries during the shoot and it is clear that her emotions are not ideal for the commercial. By the looks of it, Scarlett will be backing out of the plan.

Daphne (Maisy Stella), on the other hand, has her own issues to deal with. She finds herself in an uncomfortable position when her peers gather to drink, make out and party.

"Nashville" season 5 airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. EDT on CMT.