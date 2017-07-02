'Nashville' Season 5 Spoilers: Scarlett Speaks Her Mind; Avery, Juliette On the Rocks

'Nashville' airs Thursdays on CMT.

The upcoming episode of "Nashville" season 5 will see Scarlett (Clare Bowen) speaking her mind and Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) begging Avery (Jonathan Jackson) to stay.

The synopsis of the next episode, which is titled "Ghost in This House," states that Scarlett will head to journalist Mackenzie Rhodes (Amanda Brooks) and tell her exactly what she thinks of her. Following last episode's big exposé, the former has found herself in the middle of media and fan scrutiny, and Mackenzie is definitely to blame.

Meanwhile, a big-time commercial will be in store for Will (Chris Carmack). Deacon (Charles Esten), on the other hand, will feel compelled by outside forces to move on from Rayna (Connie Britton).

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opened with Will and Zach (Cameron Scoggins) in bed, but the scene quickly cut to Will leaving. All is not well in paradise, it seems, as Zach attempted to stop Will from going. However, Will appeared determined to leave and told Zach that he does not know him anymore.

Elsewhere, Scarlett was confronted by a fan who told her that she and Gunnar (Sam Palladio) were perfect for each other. Scarlett looked devastated when the fan accused her of being a cheater. The next scene then saw her at Mackenzie's office.

"I came here to tell you to your face that you are a manipulative liar," Scarlett said.

Finally, Avery told Juliette that they needed to talk about some things, though he did not specify what was bothering him. Juliette looked worried.

"This is something that's been building in me for a long time," Avery shared.

By the looks of it, Avery might be breaking up with Juliette, as the trailer saw her crying and asking him to stay. It can be recalled that the previous episode included Juliette acting crazy after becoming jealous of how close Avery and Hallie (Rhiannon Giddens) had gotten.

