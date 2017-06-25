'Nashville' Season 5 Spoilers: Scarlett's Personal Life Becomes Headline News; Juliette Confronts Avery and Hallie

The upcoming episode of "Nashville" season 5 will see Scarlett's (Clare Bowen) pregnancy becoming front-page news and Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) confronting Hallie (Rhiannon Giddens).

The synopsis of the next episode, which is titled "Not Ready to Make Nice," states that Scarlett's pregnancy and proximity to Gunnar (Sam Palladio) will grab headlines, resulting in unwanted attention. Meanwhile, Maddie (Lennon Stella) will learn of a devastating truth about the source of the cyber bullying she has been going through. Finally, Juliette will fight with Avery (Jonathan Jackson) because of Hallie.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opened with Scarlett discovering that her personal life has been splashed across the cover of some magazine. She is clearly not pleased with the attention and argued that people should be concerned about their own lives.

Daphne (Maisy Stella) tried to stop Maddie from checking her laptop, but it was too late. The latter sees the meme that Liv (Odessa Adlon) made in the previous episode. And while Maddie is visibly upset—screaming and asking their house guest to leave, Liv does not appear to care at all.

Juliette observed Avery in the studio with Hallie, and she does not like what she sees. She accused Hallie of putting on a "Miss Innocent routine" and calls her out for flirting with Avery. The two deny that anything is going on between them, but Juliette seems convinced.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, which is titled "A Change Would Do You Good."

Maddie became the center of media attention after the video of her went viral. A Nashville city councilman urged her to make a public apology, which Deacon (Charles Esten) seconded. However, Maddie did not want to cave. Clay (Joseph David-Jones), on the other hand, broke it off with her.

After getting her heart broken, Maddie took matters into her own hands by apologizing via a livestream.

"Nashville" season 5 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on CMT.