'Nashville' Season 5 Spoilers: Trailer Teases Juliette's Desire for a Comeback, Gunnar in Danger; New Players Enter the Game

The midseason premiere of "Nashville" happens this week, and fans are more than excited for what the rest of season 5 has in store for them. Last week, CMT dropped the official trailer for season 5B.

Facebook/NashvilleCMT'Nashville' season 5 returns June 1 on CMT.

The trailer offered up a lot of new drama and music to explore in the rest of season 5's episodes. And while the video was only two minutes long, it managed to strike up some exciting nerves and hair-raising twists.

Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) is desperately trying to cling on to her music career and make herself relevant again. However, it is not going to be an easy journey. Meanwhile, Daphne (Maisy Stella) finds herself hanging out with the wrong people and even inviting them over to her house.

Will (Chris Carmack), on the other hand, is worried that his new boyfriend is not who he seems to be. However, the most intriguing scene in the trailer had to do with Gunnar (Sam Palladio), who got held at gunpoint.

The trailer also introduced two new players for the back half of season 5. Rachel Bilson and Kaitlin Doubleday have joined the cast, playing Alyssa Greene and Jessie Caine, respectively. Alyssa is a marketing expert whose help is sought by Highway 65. Meanwhile, Jessie is a singer/songwriter who has come back to Nashville to revive her career following controversy.

While it may seem like the new characters were written into the story in order to fill the void left by Connie Britton, whose character Rayna James was killed off, co-showrunner Marshall Herskovitz assured fans that was not the case at all.

"We felt there was room for new characters on the show regardless of what happened with Rayna," Herskovitz revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. "It wasn't connected to her death. We felt that as part of, again, bringing more diversity into the show, more diversity of music, just shaking up the cast a little bit would be something that would bring more light to the show. So it was something we always wanted to do."

"Nashville" season 5 returns June 1, 9 p.m EDT on CMT.

Watch the trailer below: