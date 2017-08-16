'Nashville' Season 6 Spoilers, Air Date: New Characters, Interesting Storylines Ahead; Highway 65 Safe For Now

Facebook/NashvilleCMT 'Nashville' season 6 will air in January 2018.

"Nashville" recently concluded its fifth season, and CMT has already renewed the show for another cycle. But what can fans expect from season 6?

The season 5 finale saw Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) redeeming herself by confessing to the world that she stole Maddie's (Lennon Stella) song, effectively taking her out of the running for an American Music Award. She also helped save Highway 65, which Zach (Cameron Scoggins) threatened to close. In the end, Deacon (Charles Esten) offered to partner up on the record label with Zach.

There was some concern early on that Highway 65 would come crashing down, but executive producer Marshall Herskovitz told Deadline that "for the moment, the crisis has been averted."

The finale also saw some hearts breaking, particularly with Scarlett (Clare Bowen) and Gunnar (Sam Palladio). After arriving back home, Gunnar permanently ended things with Scarlett because he needed time to find himself. Herskovitz revealed that their relationship really was done, and the upcoming season will be more about their individual lives.

"It will be interesting to explore two people who have been so incredibly attached to each other, to see how they chart their separate courses in life," Herskovitz said.

As for Deacon, he was surprised by a kiss from Alyssa (Rachel Bilson), though their relationship was not exactly romantic. Herskovitz revealed that Alyssa's "story arc has ended though we would love for her to come back."

Deacon also shared a moment with Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) in the finale, but he will need more time to get over Rayna (Connie Britton) before jumping into anything. Herskovitz teased, though, that Jess will return for season 6. He refrained from sharing any more details, but he did say that Jessie's ex, Brad (Jeffrey Nordling), will also be back.

"We will introduce two important new characters that we are excited about," Herskovitz said on what season 6 will bring. "We are going to see some shaping up in careers of various people on the show. Will, Avery, Gunnar and Scarlett will make very interesting career turns."

"Nashville" season 6 will premiere in January 2018 on CMT.