Natalee Holloway Case Update: Missing Girl's Father Discovers Human Remains that Could Belong to Her

Facebook/HelpTheMissing The photo of 18-year-old Natalee Holloway who went missing in Aruba during her high school graduation trip that was posted on the Natalee Holloway Resource Center

Natalee Holloway's father Dave Halloway revealed that he and an investigator discovered human remains in Aruba 12 years after she mysteriously disappeared in the country.

In an interview with NBC's Today, Holloway and private investigator T.J. Ward exposed that their 18-month investigation about the unexplained disappearance of the then 18-year-old Natalee led them to exhume human remains behind a property in Aruba.

However, they still have to determine if the remains really belong to his daughter through DNA testing. The results are expected to be released after several weeks.

"When we determined these remains were human, I was shocked," Holloway stated in the interview. "I know there's a possibility this could be someone else, and I'm just trying to wait and see."

Holloway also mentioned that he was communicating with an informant who calls himself Gabriel, and connected them with another man who they believe has a direct knowledge regarding the case of his missing daughter. "We have a person who states he was directly involved with Joran van der Sloot in disposing of Natalee's remains," the searching father also stated. "I thought, you know, there may be something to this."

He also said that they have already followed a lot of leads regarding his daughter's case, but the recent one could be considered the most credible lead that he had seen in more than a decade.

The disappearance of Holloway was first reported in 2005 when she failed to board the flight that was supposed to bring her back to Alabama after her five-day graduation trip with some of her friends. She was last seen by her classmates in the early hours of May 30 while leaving the Aruban bar named Carlos'n Charlie's together with Joran van der Sloot and siblings Deepak and Satish Kalpoe.

When the three men were asked about their knowledge about her whereabouts, they claimed that they brought her back to her hotel. Van der Sloot has been convicted for the murder of Stephany Flores Ramirez in Lima, Peru exactly five years after Holloway's disappearance.

More information are expected to be released regarding the new developments on Holloway's case.