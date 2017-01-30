Natalie Grant, Moved by Heartbreaking Story of Fan, Donates Thousands of Dollars

While on her "Dare to Be" tour, Dove Award-winning singer Natalie Grant donated thousands of dollars to a woman and her husband who changed their lives to help a family in the midst of tragedy.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)Singer/songwriter Natalie Grant arrives at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2014.

Grant took to social media Sunday night to share the remarkable story of one of her fans, Stephanie Meeker, whose family went from a family of four to a family of eight overnight.

"This story. This moment. Oh my word, what a privilege to honor Stephanie Meeker last night. Stephanie helped her best friend get out of a dangerous and abusive marriage. But unfortunately, the husband came back into the home, and murdered his wife, while their four children were asleep in their beds. Amidst the shock, horror and grief, Stephanie and her husband stepped in and took those four children on as their own," Grant wrote on Facebook.

"The financial burden, not to mention, just the psychological and emotional trauma of those precious children, has been a lot for this dear family. Stephanie can no longer work so she can care for her family and handle all of the court related matters for the kids. As they live on one income, friends and their church have stepped in to help them survive," she continued.

Although the people of God have already been such a blessing to the Meeker family, Grant and her team felt moved to further "ease the financial burden just a bit" more.

"It was a privilege to bless Stephanie with a check for $5000! But knowing this entire situation has meant that Stephanie and her husband have had no time for themselves, we knew we needed to do more. Because of the generosity of the women in Philadelphia, we are sending Stephanie and her husband on an all expense paid vacation to the Florida Keys. The best part: Stephanie had just told her friend this morning that she really wished she could go to Florida with her husband," Grant celebrated.

The mother of three ended her post by declaring, "God is so faithful!!!"

Grant's tour "Dare to Be" is inspired by her latest album, Be One which she hopes will encourage everyone to be the change they want to see in the world. It's evident by Grant's generosity that she is practicing what she preaches and doing so on her fanbase which she has always been particularly close with.

Social media has been a major help in allowing the busy worship leader to connect with her supporters. Grant has purposed herself to use it as a way to bond with people and show them who Jesus is. She calls her followers her brothers and sisters in Christ rather than fans and enjoys being honest and open with them.

In a past interview with The Christian Post she revealed why she believes she found an unbreakable connection with her audience.

"The last thing the world needs is another singer, or another song. They're desperate for authenticity and people who are real about their faith in Jesus. To be real about your faith, I think you need to be honest about your struggle," she said.

"I'm not in this business to be another singer and sing another song — what a waste! Once you find a real connection with people you're never going back. If more people could just understand the freedom that awaits them and the community that awaits them in honesty, then they'll never go back. Because once you get over that hurdle of fear, you just live in that wide open space."

For more information or to connect with Grant, go to nataliegrant.com