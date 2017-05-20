Natalie Portman post-baby weight loss news: Actress makes first red-carpet appearance

Natalie Portman showed off her post-baby body at a garden party during the Cannes Film Festival, her first red-carpet event following childbirth.

Facebook/JackieFilmNatalie Portman plays Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in "Jackie."

In her velvet midnight-blue Dior gown, Portman showed understated elegance when she hosted the event, which was intended to celebrate her newest campaign for Dior. She has been the brand ambassador for the label since 2010.

The event, which was held at Château de la Colle Noir, had 150 guests, including models Aymeline Valade and Lily Donaldson. Portman was joined in the event by her husband, French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, whom she met on the set of "Black Swan" in 2009.

"I was lucky enough to follow my love to France, and it's nice to be back here in France getting to spend this beautiful evening with all of you celebrating love," said Portman during the event, which had the theme "What Would You Do for Love?"

A few days prior to the event, Popsugar reported that Portman had been spotted swimming in a black bikini at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. She was also spotted eight weeks after giving birth taking part in a photo shoot in California, according to People.

Portman gave birth to her daughter, Amalia, on Feb. 26. She is the second child of the couple. Their first is Aleph, who is now five years old. Portman did not attend the Oscars this year despite her nomination for "Jackie," citing her pregnancy as the reason. However, it was later revealed that she had already given birth at the time the Academy Awards was held.

In an interview with Elle UK, Portman admitted that motherhood is the hardest role she has ever played. She said that her role of motherhood changed after she gave birth to Aleph.