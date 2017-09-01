'Nate & Jeremiah By Design' Gets Season 2 Renewal From TLC

(Photo: YouTube/TLC) A clip from "Nate & Jeremiah By Design."

"Nate & Jeremiah By Design" has been officially renewed for a second season by TLC.

The home remodeling show hosted by Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent is slated to return for a new season, according to reports. Casting is now underway for the upcoming installment set in Los Angeles.

Debuted in April, the series follows famous designers and real-life married couple Berkus and Brent as they help distressed homeowners transform their failed renovations into dream homes. The show also offers a glimpse of the pair's personal lives as parents to their two-year-old daughter, Poppy.

Each episode sees Nate and Jeremiah use their charm and skills to transform lives through design. The duo works to rescue homeowners who have gone over schedule and over budget on unfinished remodeling projects. Given a specific budget and the homeowner's style in mind, Berkus and Brent revisit the original home layout and come up with a more practical but still stylish new space.

Berkus and Brent have been married for three years now. They tied the knot at the New York Public Library in Manhattan in 2014, with Oprah Winfrey as one of the guests. They were engaged after dating for almost nine months.

Berkus, 45, is famously known as a recently-featured guest on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." Aside from offering design advice to Winfrey's viewers, he also helps in coordinating surprise make-overs for deserving individuals.

"You can see that we're just like you," Brent told PEOPLE about the show in March. "We both believe in opening up the doors and letting people know that we love the way you love. We eat dinner the way you eat dinner. Everything about us is the same, and as cliche as the saying is, love is love. That's exactly what the show is about."

The second season of "Nate & Jeremiah by Design" is expected to premiere 2018 on TLC.