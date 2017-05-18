NBA 2017 Conference Finals Predictions: Cavaliers and Warriors Likely to Have a Rematch

As the dust settled on the National Basketball Association conference semi-finals, the last two teams from last year's NBA finals have emerged unblemished by any losses in their 2017 post-season records. What can be expected when the last four teams compete for the chance to enter this year's finals?

Reuters/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY SportsMay 14, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after an injury during the third quarter in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.

For the NBA's 2017 Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics have emerged from grinding out a Game 7 win over the Washington Wizards, in time to face a well-rested Cleveland Cavaliers team. LeBron James and the rest of the Cavs have been on break for more than a week now, since their clean sweep of the Toronto Raptors on May 8, as reported by Forbes.

This difference in the way the two teams dispatched their opponents may be convincing enough to make a strong case for the defending champs. USA Today unanimously predicts that the Cleveland Cavaliers will be moving on to the finals after beating the Boston Celtics in five games.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors proved to be vulnerable in the first half of their first game against the San Antonio Spurs. Kawhi Leonard led his team to a 20-point halftime lead to the dismay of Warriors fans at Oracle Arena, again making a strong case for calling him the Most Valuable Player this season, according to Bleacher Report.

The Spurs' hopes were dashed, however, when their star had to exit the game due to an injury. Leonard left the game with an injured ankle after a collision with Warriors player Zaza Pachulia, and the situation quickly deteriorated for the visiting Texas team.

The Golden State team is predicted to take this series, and the debate is just on how many games it would take them. Depending on Leonard's improvement, the Warriors could go to the finals anywhere from after five or seven games.