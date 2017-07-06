NBA 2017 Free Agency Updates: NY Knicks Plans to Sign Rajon Rondo?

REUTERS/Brian Snyder The 31-year-old point guard Rajon Rondo during his stay with the Boston Celtics

New York Knicks is reportedly eyeing Rajon Rondo to strengthen their point guard lineup for the 2017–2018 NBA season.

A source reportedly told New York Daily News that the Knicks was planning to meet with the 31-year-old four-time NBA All-Star member after Chicago Bulls waived him off from his two-year, $28 million contract with the team. But the two camps have yet to schedule their meeting to discuss the team's offer.

Rondo is reportedly one of the few remaining point guards left in the free agents list for this year. But his mediocre performance during his previous season with the Bulls affected his career statistics.

The Louisville, Kentucky native also managed to lead the Bulls in their unexpected consecutive wins against the top-seeded Boston Celtics during the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last season with his 7.8 points and 6.7 assists per game average. However, a thumb injury forced him out of the court.

If the Knicks will manage to sign up Rondo, he will work with the 18-year-old Frank Ntilikina who was picked by the team for its 2017 NBA Draft. But the details about the Knicks' offer for Rondo are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant was revealed to be instrumental in making the current roster of the Golden State Warriors intact by sacrificing several millions off from his expected contract to help the champion team keep Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

According to reports, Durant agreed to settle for a $25 million contract for the upcoming season to give the Warriors the necessary cap space to offer Iguodala a three-year contract worth $48 million and Livingston a three-year $24 million offer. The Finals MVP is expected to have a $34.6 million contract for his second season with the Warriors.

Because of Durant's move, the Warriors will retain their big men next season including the two-time MVP Stephen Curry who signed up for a record-breaking five-year deal worth $201 million.

The moratorium period of the 2017–2018 NBA Free Agent season will end on Thursday, July 6. This means that players and teams can start signing contracts after the end of the period.