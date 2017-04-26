'NBA 2K17' April Roster Update: Top 10 Overall Players Named After Massive Player Rating Update

With the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoff season kicking off, "NBA 2K17" gets a much-needed roster update, which sees changes in the stats and the ratings of the players.

(Photo: 2K Games)Houston Rockets guard James Harden currently has an overall rating of 96 in "NBA 2K17."

LeBron James unsurprisingly remains as the top overall player with 97 overall rating (OVR) followed by Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and James Harden (also the top shooting guard) at 96 OVR.

Westbrook got a one-point increase in his overall rating, allowing him to secure the highest-rated point guard after the "NBA 2K17" April roster update.

Meanwhile, Golden State superstars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are next on the list at 95 OVR. The former's two-point bump helped him secure the post.

After the "NBA 2K17" April roster update, Anthony Davis of New Orleans Pelicans trails behind the Warriors with 94 OVR. His score also put him at the top of the power forward hierarchy.

Surprisingly, the next overall player rating in "NBA 2K17" after 94 is already at 91, which was earned by Chris Paul, DeMarcus Cousins and Paul George.

George is up by two points while Cousins had one point taken away, but his score is still high enough to land him a spot on the elite list.

Paul, on the other hand, made it to the top 10 thanks to a one-point increase in his overall rating. Fans can check out the complete changes here.

The "NBA 2K17" April roster update should allow players to be as close to the real deal as possible. With the biggest event in NBA underway, the game is expected to be extra popular.

Of course, many would also want to see the NBA playoffs in the real world reflect the virtual world. Others would also want to imagine their version of the tournament so the "NBA 2K17" April roster update was highly anticipated.

Apart from this, 2K Games is also treating Twitch Prime members the chance to get 75,000 VC and a My Team Pack with a free locker code they will provide.