'NBA 2K17': Changes to Player Tendencies Also Included in Patch 12, Defensive Improvements for AI-Controlled Players Expected

Patch 12 was released just a few days ago for "NBA 2K17," and while many players may already be aware of the bug fixes included, they should know that developers have introduced other kinds of changes as well.

In a guest post on Operation Sports, developers talked about how player tendencies have also been tweaked via the latest patch.

To be more specific, the developers shared that issues related to AI-controlled teams deploying double teams way too early prevented the ACE, aka Adaptive Coaching Engine, from working as intended.

Instead of AI defenses making reads and adjustments that could change and develop over the course of a game, double teaming became the strategy that was used almost all of the time.

Anyway, early double teaming was not supposed to be the AI-controlled team's answer to stopping players, and so the developers have now eliminated some bugs and implemented player tendency adjustments that are meant to bring more nuance to games inside "NBA 2K17."

For example, players controlled by the CPU should now utilize different ways to counter post attacks. Even the way they handle offensive sets that begin with the pick and roll should change as well.

Aside from adjusting how AI-controlled players move around on the court and defend, Patch 12 also applies some needed bug fixes.

According to a recent post on the game's official Facebook page, developers have eliminated a bug that previously permitted players to travel if they were able to link certain dribbling animations together fast enough, while another bug fix gets rid of some collision reactions that could slow down ball handlers whenever someone else on the court made contact with them.

It is now also possible for players to sign a 10-day contract in MyGM/MyLeague.

More details about other patches that may be released for "NBA 2K17" should be made available soon.