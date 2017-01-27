'NBA 2K17' News: Chinese New Year Offers Revealed, Now Live Inside The Game

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Chinese New Year is almost here, and in anticipation of this event, "NBA 2K17's" developers have released new items that players can now work on getting.

Twitter courtesy of NBA 2KNew shirts are among the additional items 'NBA 2K17' players can get for Chinese New Year

First off, players can now check out some new items recently added to the 2K Store.

Fans can now purchase two new shirts that their MyPlayers can wear. There are black and white shirts available for players to get and they feature designs that fit in perfectly with the upcoming festivities.

Aside from the new cosmetic items recently delivered to the 2K Store, players can also try their hand at acquiring a special MyTeam card.

Specifically, players can now take on a special Moment challenge, and if they succeed, they will receive a ruby Jeremy Lin MyTeam card. The card features Lin during his "Linsanity" days, so players can expect that this will be a particularly valuable acquisition.

Developers have also hinted that the new Lin MyTeam card may not be the only one made available for "NBA 2K17" as part of the Chinese New Year celebration.

In a separate tweet, developers noted that more Chinese New Year content will be added soon.

While details about these other upcoming additions are not known just yet, fans have made it clear that they want to see a MyTeam card for Houston Rockets great Yao Ming.

Other players are hopeful for some extra challenges that may yield some interesting rewards.

In related news, other MyTeam cards are also currently being offered to players inside the game, including ones that feature all-time greats Alex English and Spencer Haywood.

A few more of these classic cards are also live right now, so players may want to check them out while they wait to hear more about the other Chinese New Year-themed items.

More news about the additions coming to "NBA 2K17" should be made available in the near future.