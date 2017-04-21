'NBA 2K17' News: Leading MVP Candidates Land Top Overall Ratings in End of Regular Season Update

The end of the regular season roster update was released just recently for "NBA 2K17" and basketball fans may not be surprised to find out which four players ended up getting the highest overall ratings.

Twitter courtesy of NBA 2KHouston Rockets guard James Harden currently sports an overall rating of 96 inside 'NBA 2K17'

Throughout much of the second half of the season, the MVP race was the topic on the minds of many fans. Four players in particular stood out from the pack, with those being James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs, LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Apparently, even the race for the top overall rating inside this game was a close one, and it also featured the same players.

James still managed to retain the top overall rating, however, notching an impressive mark of 97.

Harden, Leonard and Westbrook trail closely behind James, with the three of them being given overall ratings of 96.

Interestingly enough, ending up with overall ratings just slightly lower than the aforementioned MVP candidates are two former league MVPs currently playing for the Golden State Warriors, as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant both earned overall marks of 95.

Rounding out the rest of the top 10 overall players inside "NBA 2K17" are Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans (94), Paul George of the Indiana Pacers (91), Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul (91), and Demarcus Cousins (91) who also plays for the Pelicans, according to a recent post on the game's official Facebook page.

Notably, it was not only the NBA's elite who had their attributes adjusted as developers shared on Twitter that all players were updated in some way.

A future roster update released for the game may not be as big as this recently released one given that fewer teams and players are still playing now that the postseason has started.

More news about "NBA 2K17" should be made available soon.