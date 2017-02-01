'NBA 2K17' News: Numerous Gameplay, MyPlayer Improvements Included in Recently Released Patch 1.08

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Developers recently rolled out Patch 1.08 for "NBA 2K17" and there are some notable fixes included in this new downloadable.

Twitter courtesy of NBA 2KPatch 1.08 is now available for 'NBA 2K17' players to download

One particular issue fixed by the patch is one that could previously lead to players getting stuck on the team logo screen for unreasonable amounts of time.

The patch also makes sure that players will be able to better deploy offensive strategies over the course of games.

MyPlayer-specific improvements are also included in Patch 1.08, according to the notes posted over on the game's official Facebook page.

One improvement will prevent players from upgrading their MyPlayer in a way that should not be possible, considering the archetype they previously chose.

"NBA 2K17" players may also be glad to know that it is now possible for their MyPlayers to claim an overall rating of 99. Developers detailed this change further over on Twitter, revealing that attributes caps can now go up to 99 once players reach the Superstar ranks in MyPark.

While there are some fixes and improvements included in Patch 1.08, there are apparently other bugs that are still giving players problems.

Over on the r/NBA2K Subreddit, players have been posting about some of the issues they are still dealing with even after installing Patch 1.08.

Redditor "clarkeant" specifically pointed to a possible issue plaguing the shooting mechanics. Instances of missed three-point shots hitting the top of the backboard or even going over them and subsequently falling out of bounds are apparently more abundant this time around, according to the Redditor.

Other players are complaining about lengthy loading times that have negatively affected their experiences.

PS4 players should also know that the Patch 1.09 recently released for them is "essentially patch 8," according to a tweet from NBA 2K community manager Chris Manning.

More news about other patches and updates coming to "NBA 2K17" should be made available soon.