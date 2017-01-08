'NBA 2K17' News: Updated All-Star Jerseys Now Live Inside the Game; Recently Released Screenshots Showing Them Off

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The annual showcase of basketball's best individual talents, better known as the NBA All-Star Game, will be taking place next month, and while fans wait patiently for the real thing, they can go ahead and have their own All-Star-laden contests inside "NBA 2K17."

Facebook courtesy of NBA 2KLikely Eastern Conference All-Star LeBron James shown wearing the updated jersey inside 'NBA 2K17'

Just recently, developers shared that this year's All-Star uniforms are now live and ready to go inside the game.

They also provided screenshots showing off what the new jerseys are expected to look like.

For this year, the players who will be chosen to represent the Eastern Conference will be given grey uniforms with the words "All-Star" and the jersey numbers written in blue.

Western Conference All-Stars will be donning black jerseys with the letters colored red while the uniform numbers are shown in white, in stark visual contrast to the rest of the ensemble.

While the "NBA 2K17" screenshots shared by the developers did include some likely "All-Star" selections such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant, it's worth noting that not everyone featured in them may make it to the annual exhibition.

The NBA recently released the early returns for this year's round of All-Star voting, and while the aforementioned James and Durant are leading the Eastern and Western Conferences respectively, some of the other players featured in the screenshots may not make it to New Orleans.

For instance, "NBA 2K17" cover star and Indiana Pacers swingman Paul George is currently 8th among Eastern Conference frontcourt players in terms of votes received, while Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans placed 4th in his group.

In any case, fans will have to wait a while longer to find out who will make it to the 66th All-Star Game as more votes are likely to be cast between now and when the voting ends.

Basketball fans can then catch the actual game itself when it tips off inside the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Feb. 19, and they can also hold their own All-Star Games now inside "NBA 2K17."