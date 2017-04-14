'NBA 2K17' Shooting Update Makes 3-Point Shots More Challenging; Draws Mixed Reactions

By Romar Balanon , Christian Post Contributor

The basketball simulation video game "NBA 2K17" continues to bring updates to the gameplay based on player feedback, but it looks like the tweaks are far from over. Just lately, a game-changing update has been implemented, drawing mixed reactions from players.

(Photo: Facebook/NBA 2K)
The shooting update for "NBA 2K17" is coasting from lukewarm to negative reactions.

Gameplay director Mike Wang has tweeted that a supposed minor patch concerning shooting, but it actually affects scoring in a lot of ways. "You will see a slight reduction in the frequency of green releases but a boost to full white bars tomorrow morning," the post reads.

While there are those who understand the update as something that values skill, some feel that it skews the playing field. One netizen questioned the move, saying it's like buffing those who are not supposed to hit easy three-point shots and making it trickier for archetypes to do what they should be able to.

To this criticism, Wang responded, saying that it's actually the other way around. The green releases, as he says, converts every shot to 100% accuracy, so when such occurrences are lessened, it will leave most of the gameplay to skill and timing rather than exploiting the mechanism.

The white bar, on the other hand, makes the shooting accuracy uncertain, whereas the green ones make it almost surefire shots. This means players will have to rely on the capabilities of their teams in order to get the much-coveted three-point shots.

This improvement is added right after the game implemented patch 12. The said update fixes and balances issues with double team logic, dribble size-up combos, off-ball collisions, dribbler collision reactions and many more.

Based on comments on the patch and the update Wang gave, the reception has been ranging from lukewarm to negative. 2K Games will have to find a way to turn things around as there are more issues noticed by the players, outweighing the perceived benefits.

