'NBA 2K17' Shooting Update News: Poor Shooters Become Poorer; The Best Ones Get Even Better

The team behind "NBA 2K17" is still playing around with the shooting parameters for their game, with the latest one coming to address player feedback. With the new update, shooters and non-shooters are now separated further in terms of accuracy, following popular demand. How will this change affect the simulation of the popular players in the game?

The new update rolled out for "NBA 2K17" following the 1.12 patch that was just released on April 7, as noted by Sports Gamers Online. This new patch promised to address concerns from the "NBA 2K" community, and it also sets changes to the way the shooting accuracy is determined in the game.

Mike Wang, Gameplay Director for the "NBA 2K" series at 2K Sports, announced the update on Twitter by giving a short description of the tweaks. Wang posted on Friday, April 28, about the new "Minor shooting update" and how the change affected the National Basketball Association (NBA) players simulated in the game. NBA players who are designated as "shooters" were given "a slight boost" in terms of accuracy, while those tagged as "non-shooters" received a corresponding reduction with regards to their shooting ability.

Minor shooting update dropped this morning. Shooters got a slight boost, non-shooters got a nerf. — Mike Wang (@Beluba) April 28, 2017

What determines which NBA players get the boost and who gets downgraded? The community pressed for answers, and Wang took to social media once again to clear things up. Wang explained that the changes that affect NBA players in-game are not based on a hidden label or designation. Instead, the update upgrades or downgrades an NBA player based on their current shooting ability rating.

Shooting updates are based off ratings, not specific archetypes. The closer you are to 99, the bigger your boost. — Mike Wang (@Beluba) April 28, 2017

This is easy enough to determine for NBA superstars or custom players with ratings at the 90s. However, gamers also wanted to know at which level do characters start to get boosts and at which rating do they start receiving downgrades. Wang answered that negative effects will be given to characters with ratings in the high 70s and lower, while those with ratings above the low 80s get the boosts.