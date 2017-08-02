'NBA 2K18' Gameplay News: Franchise Mode Gets Its First-Ever Narrative; Players Take the Role of Rising GM

Facebook/NBA2K Promotional still for "NBA 2K18's" franchise mode titled "MyGM: The Next Chapter."

Players of the upcoming sports simulation game "NBA 2K18" will experience the first-ever narrative in the title's franchise mode where they will assume the role of a general manager.

"NBA 2K18" is being developed by Visual Concepts and will be published by 2K Sports. The franchise annually gets a new title where rankings and details are based on the latest and real-life events in the National Basketball Association.

In a recent Facebook post, "NBA 2K18" senior producer Erick Boenisch provided a glimpse of the all-new storyline in the game's franchise game mode called "MyGM: The Next Chapter."

While the "NBA 2K" franchise has featured a story-driven campaign game mode every year, this is going to be the first time that developers have written a separate narrative for the franchise mode. In past editions, players used to just assemble a team in order to guide them to winning the championship.

Based on the senior producer's post, the story in "MyGM: The Next Chapter" revolves around a GM who once used to be "one of the brightest stars in the NBA." However, all his success comes to a halt due to a bad knee injury.

Six years after the injury, the fictional NBA player gets a break and finds "an owner that believes the very drive that propelled you to the top of the NBA will help you propel his team to an NBA title."

This is where the story of "MyGM: The Next Chapter" gets going. With the addition of this narrative, the sports simulation experience in "NBA 2K18" goes on another level as it will now let gamers assume the character of a rising NBA star as well as a GM who needs to prove his worth by helping a team win the championship.

While the familiar elements in the "NBA 2K" franchise mode will remain, players will have to be extra wise this time because their team standing and performance will be greatly based on the decisions the GM makes as the story goes.

"Your path will be determined by the choices you make and the answers you provide at the many key points in the narrative," Boenisch added.

"NBA 2K18" will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 19.