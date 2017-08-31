'NBA 2K18' Gameplay News: New Trailer Features Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett for Guest Commentary; Kyrie Irving in No. 11 Celtics Jersey

Twitter/@NBA2K 2K Games will release a version of "NBA 2K18" cover where Kyrie Irving will be seen wearing a Boston Celtics jersey.

In the latest "NBA 2K18" trailer, developers revealed that they have gotten legendary National Basketball Association players to join the commentary booth for the sports simulation video game.

In the trailer, well-known NBA commentator Kevin Harlan is joined by former Los Angeles Lakers star player, Kobe Bryant, as well as another popular veteran in the pro basketball scene, Kevin Garnett, aka the Big Ticket.

While performing their commentator duties, Harlan asked Garnett who were his early NBA influences. The latter then named some of the best NBA players of all time - Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and 1993 overall no. 1 pick Chris Webber.

#NBA2K18's Presentation gets even more authentic & bigger as legends @kobebryant & @KGArea21 join the booth in our latest trailer! pic.twitter.com/tG5DqapBoY — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) August 28, 2017

In the middle of the conversation, Bryant also provided some good comments when asked how he felt watching the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry fire consistent three-pointers in the league.

Later on, Bryant also mentioned: "Kyrie's [Irving] sensational." He added: "He can attack off a handle, attack off a triple threat."

Meanwhile, it is also worth noting that Irving is now seen wearing a no. 11 Boston Celtics jersey in the latest "NBA 2K18" trailer with Bryant and Garnett, despite the fact that the deal between the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers still had to iron out hiccups following Isaiah Thomas' physical evaluation at the time.

Developer 2K Games named Irving as this year's featured player in its main edition cover for "NBA 2K18." Thus, in most of the earlier released photo teasers, Irving was still seen wearing his Cavaliers uniform.

Meanwhile, 2K Games did not see the change in Irving's uniform as a major hassle for them.

About a week ago, the senior vice president of basketball operations for 2K, Jason Argent, told Game Informer: "We are excited to be part of one of the most memorable NBA offseasons in history with Kyrie, our 2K18 cover athlete, and Isaiah, one of the stars of our 2K roster, trading places. This isn't an unprecedented event, a cover athlete being traded – but it's certainly interesting timing with 2K18 being released in less than a month. ... Fans should be thrilled to know that we will issue a version of 2K18 featuring Kyrie in a Boston Celtics uniform at a later date."

"NBA 2K18" will be released on Sept. 19.