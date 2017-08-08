'NBA 2K18' May Be Receiving Amiibo Support, Fans Have Ideas for How This Feature Could Work

YouTube courtesy of Nintendo An 'NBA 2K' game shown being played on the Nintendo Switch

"NBA 2K18" is on its way to the Nintendo Switch later this year, and when it does, it may come packed with some interesting features, possibly including amiibo support.

In a recent post on NeoGAF, "Jonneh3003" shared a link to the Japanese Nintendo store as well as a screenshot hinting that the upcoming NBA title would be benefiting from amiibos.

The listing appears to have been taken down, but the screenshot does indicate that the new basketball game will be able to utilize amiibos in some way.

Developers have yet to acknowledge that amiibo support will be provided for the latest "NBA 2K," so exactly what gamers can expect from such an addition remains unclear, although they do have some ideas.

Some gamers present in that NeoGAF thread put forth the idea that perhaps additional playable characters such as Waluigi and Wario may be indicated, which does not seem likely to happen but is nonetheless a thought-provoking possibility.

Other suggestions are a little more plausible, such as cosmetic items being added so that jerseys will look even more interesting. There were also some fans who suggested that perhaps amiibos may be used to add some new sound effects.

At this point, developers have yet to reveal if the Nintendo Switch version of "NBA 2K18" will include some exclusive features, though given how different this platform is, it may be a bit of a missed opportunity if they do not include something.

Also, it looks like only the digital version of this basketball game will be released for the Switch on Sept. 19, as players may have to wait until later in the fall if they want to get a physical copy for Nintendo's newest platform, at least according to a recent news release from Take-Two.

More news about the Nintendo Switch version of "NBA 2K18" should be made available soon.