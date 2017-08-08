'NBA 2K18' News: Adjustments for the Passing, Shooting and Post Play Systems Will Be Included

Twitter courtesy of @NBA2K 'NBA 2K18' is set to be released for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One

Defense may be what wins championships, but offensive play is still what many "NBA 2K" players focus on. And in "NBA 2K18," they will have to get used to some changes that can significantly alter the way they attack.

Recently, Game Informer's Matt Bertz talked to gameplay director Mike Wang about the many changes coming to the game, including the ones that will affect how they play when the ball is in their possession.

First off, passing is going to work differently now thanks to the introduction of a new mechanic that determines whether a pass goes to a nearby player or to one further away.

This mechanic takes into account how long a player presses and holds the pass button. A quick tap of the button will result in the pass being directed to a teammate nearby, while holding it down will lead to a longer and riskier throw.

The inclusion of this mechanic will likely take some getting used to and it may lead to turnovers at first, but mastering it may result in the creation of an even more potent offensive attack.

Once "NBA 2K18" players get the ball in the hands of the person they want to shoot, they can go ahead and launch a shot and see some more additions show up on-screen. After a shot goes up, players will be given instant feedback in the form of stats that indicate how good their release was and how much the defender got in the way of the shot. With this new addition, players should have more stats that they can use to further hone their shooting skills.

The game will also pay more attention to post play. Specifically, it will better reward instances wherein a bigger offensive player gets matched up with a smaller defender. In scenarios like these, it will apparently be easier for the offensive player to score, which is how it should be.

There are likely more gameplay changes that will impact offensive play, and fans should hear more about those in the weeks leading up to "NBA 2K18's" Sept. 19 release.