'NBA 2K18' News: Devs Detail the Numerous Additions Coming to MyGM Mode

Facebook courtesy of NBA 2K There are new storylines included in 'NBA 2K18's' MyGM mode

"NBA 2K18" is going to feature a revamped MyGM mode, and there are several additions players should know about.

Arguably, the biggest change for this particular mode is that developers have now added a narrative component to it.

Detailed in a recent developer blog, "MyGM: The Next Chapter" is aiming to give players an idea of what it is like to hold one of the more important positions in any NBA front office.

Whereas previous MyGM modes only included quick interactions with other people in the franchise ranging from the owner to the players, developers are expanding on that and are making each conversation matter more.

Players will still retain control over the many decisions related to team-building in "MyGM: The Next Chapter." On top of that, they will also have to make certain choices that determine how their stories play out.

"NBA 2K18's" MyGM mode is also going to feature some new rules related to the types of contracts that can be handed out to players.

Several contract types and extensions have been added, and these can be used for different types of players. For instance, if a player has shown that he can be a franchise cornerstone, then he may be given the so-called "Super Max" deal.

Draft-related changes are also included in the new MyGM mode.

In the updated mode, players will now be allowed to trade the draft rights of players, which should add an extra layer of intrigue to draft night. The "draft-and-stash" move is also being added, and this can enable players to be more creative when it comes to team-building, allowing them to make moves that will help in the present and in the future.

Game-generated draft prospects will also be better-balanced in the new game.

Players will be able to try out these new MyGM features themselves as soon as "NBA 2K18" is released on Sept. 19.