'NBA 2K18' News: Digital Copies for Nintendo Switch Coming Sept. 19, Physical Copies Slated for Fall Release

Physical copies of 'NBA 2K18' for the Switch expected to arrive later than the ones for other platforms

YouTube courtesy of Nintendo An 'NBA 2K' game shown being played on the Nintendo Switch

"NBA 2K18" is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year, but depending on what copy fans are looking to get, they may have to wait longer than other players.

That is because the digital and physical copies of the upcoming basketball game are apparently getting separate releases.

As indicated in a news release from Take-Two, Sept. 19 does indeed serve as the release date for the game as was previously announced.

Specifically, PC, PlayStation 3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One players can get physical copies of the game on that day, and Nintendo Switch owners can do as well, but only if they are okay with getting a digital copy.

If for one reason or another, a digital copy is not what a particular Switch owner wants to get, that individual will then have to get the game on what is likely a different day.

According to the news release, the physical version of "NBA 2K18" that is coming to the Nintendo Switch is also due out in the fall, but to this point, a more specific release date has not been provided.

Given that the games are seemingly listed according to when they will be released, it would seem that physical copies of the Switch version will be released after Sept. 19.

Developers have yet to comment on why there are seemingly different release dates for the digital and physical copies of the new "NBA 2K" game coming to the Switch, so it is still unclear why some players may have to wait longer than others.

Perhaps the people working on the game are planning to include some extra features for the Switch version designed to take advantage of the platform's unique capabilities that have necessitated a longer development time, but that is uncertain at this point.

More news about "NBA 2K18" should be made available soon.