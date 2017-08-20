'NBA 2K18' News: How Defense Is Changing in the Latest Installment of the Series

Facebook courtesy of NBA 2K Defensive play will be different inside 'NBA 2K18'

It is not always easy to get defensive mechanics right in sports games, but "NBA 2K18's" developers are doing what they can to create a pretty accurate depiction of what those should be.

First off, developers have applied some changes that will affect the success rate for steals.

In the most recent installment of the series, even players who were not exactly known for being great with their hands could pop the ball loose pretty frequently particularly at the lower difficulty levels.

In the upcoming game, ball vulnerability has been reworked so that the stealing system will be more realistic. Players will really need to time their swipes perfectly in order to come up with steals, or else all they may be left with are reach-in fouls.

The blocking system has been adjusted, with a new limb collision system in place that should produce more realistic outcomes at the rim. Careless dunkers may have their shots stuffed but those who really want to hammer it home may still be able to succeed.

Furthermore, the revamped blocking system will also factor in player ratings and positioning. Basically, known rim protectors who contest shots properly will be rewarded quite often while those who are lazy or have poor technique when it comes to shot blocking may rack up the fouls.

"NBA 2K18's" developers have also made changes to how perimeter shots are contested, according to a lengthy post shared by the game's official Facebook page. With the changes in place, players will now have to input the right commands in order to get a hand high enough to bother a shooter. Failure to do that may result in opposing players raining down jumpers all game long.

Also, it looks like some changes have also been made to how AI-controlled players perform, but fans will have to wait a bit longer to hear about these.

More news about the gameplay changes to be featured in "NBA 2K18" should be made available soon.