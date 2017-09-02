'NBA 2K18' News: How Players Fit In Specific Systems Will Matter More in Upcoming Game

Facebook courtesy of NBA 2K 'NBA 2K18' is expected to hit stores on Sept. 19

Many basketball fans have likely heard about so-called coaching systems. A particular system is based on a coach's philosophy, which in turn is made up of guiding principles that are believed to lead to sustainable success on the floor.

In "NBA 2K18," a new feature known as System Proficiency will now take these coaching systems into account, and players will now need to know all about them if they want to continue winning games.

Recently, Scott O'Gallagher authored a lengthy blog posted on OperationSports.com that dove deep into the artificial intelligence and system-based improvements expected to be featured in the upcoming game.

Within that post, O'Gallagher detailed the aforementioned System Proficiency feature.

System Proficiency attached more importance to how particular players fit into a specific coach's scheme.

This has long been the case in the real-life NBA, so this feature will be welcomed by fans who want the game to be as accurate as possible.

Eight specific coaching systems will be included in "NBA 2K18."

Some are well-known like the "Seven Seconds or Less" system famously featured by the Mike D'Antoni-era Phoenix Suns and the "Grit and Grind" style that was popularized by the Memphis Grizzlies. The "Pace and Space" system is one employed now by many teams, while the "Triangle" system may be on its way out of the league.

The four other systems that will be featured include "Balanced," "Defense," "Perimeter Centric" and "Post Centric."

These coaching systems are going to significantly impact players. Some players who may flourish in a fast-paced style of play may struggle when they are asked to slow things down and use more of the shot clock for possessions.

Notably, there will still be players who will remain effective, regardless of which system their coaches employ.

Fans are also urged not to ask their players to play out of position too often, or else their on-court performance may suffer.

Basketball fans will be able to see which system works best for them as soon as "NBA 2K18" is released on Sept. 19.