'NBA 2K18' News: Improvements Related to Community-Created Content Will Be Featured

Twitter courtesy of @NBA2K 'NBA 2K18' is set to be released for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One

"NBA 2K18" is looking to encourage players to work with their own or other pieces of community-created content even more by bringing in some new features.

First off, developers are adding a new feature that will make it possible for user-created teams to have their own set of alternate uniforms.

Whereas wardrobe options for these custom teams were limited before, players will now be given the option of creating new uniforms that players on these squads can wear.

According to a recent developer blog posted on NBA 2K's Facebook page, it will even be possible for players to designate their old, created uniform as the alternate one so that it can still be brought back every now and then for special game nights.

Another way in which developers are improving the handling of community-created content is through the introduction of a revamped searching tool. This new tool should provide more accurate results, which should help out players who are looking for something very specific.

"NBA 2K18" will also enable players to bookmark their favorite content creators. With this new feature, players should find it easier to check out the latest projects being worked on by their favorite creators.

On top of that, players will also have another tool at their disposal that they can use for searching particular pieces of community-created content.

As Forbes' Brian Mazique detailed in a recent article, a new Twitter account with the handle "@2K_Rosters" is "designed to give fans an easy way to search for high-quality community-created content" for the upcoming game.

Players can coordinate with the account not just to find particular pieces of content, but also to gain some publicity for their own creations. They may perhaps even find like-minded individuals who are willing to work on a new project.

Basketball fans can start working on their projects in "NBA 2K18" as soon as the game is released on Sept. 19.