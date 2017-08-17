'NBA 2K18' News: LeBron James Given 97 Overall Rating But Will the King Stay on Top?

James has the highest currently confirmed overall rating of any player inside 'NBA 2K18'

YouTube courtesy of NBA 2K LeBron James wearing the new uniform of the Cleveland Cavaliers inside 'NBA 2K18'

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is arguably the best basketball player alive, so it should come as no surprise that he has been given an exceptionally high overall rating inside "NBA 2K18."

None other than James' former teammate and good friend Dwyane Wade revealed The King's official overall rating.

Wade shared an image over on Twitter that confirms he has been given an overall mark of 84, while James will be sporting a very impressive 97.

James is certainly no stranger to being considered the best, and at this point in time, he can lay claim to the title of the highest-rated "NBA 2K18" player as well.

The King's mark of 97 just edges out the 96 that the developers bestowed upon the Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant and it also comes out two points ahead of the 95 that has been given to Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs.

So, does this mean that James will be the top-rated player inside the game on launch day?

The answer to that will likely be a "yes." But if anyone can stand in the way of that becoming a reality, it will have to be Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook is fresh off a historic 2016-17 campaign, averaging a triple-double – 31.6 PPG, 10.4 APG and 10.7 RPG per Basketball Reference – for the entire season. It was only the second time in NBA history that such a feat was accomplished and it helped him snag the league's Most Valuable Player award.

If the developers decide to attach a great deal of meaning to those accomplishments, then there is a chance Westbrook could overtake James.

Also, these ratings are just for launch day and they will likely change as the season goes on.

Even if James will be the top guy when "NBA 2K18" is released on Sept. 19, there is at least a chance that there will be a different player with the highest overall rating by the end of the 2017-18 season.