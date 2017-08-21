'NBA 2K18' News: More Classic Teams Confirmed, Bringing Total Up to 12

Twitter courtesy of @NBA2K More Classic Teams will be featured inside 'NBA 2K18'

"NBA 2K18" is going to feature its share of additional Classic Teams, with two more squads being revealed just recently.

The two latest teams revealed were the 2007-08 New Orleans Hornets and the 2013-14 Indiana Pacers.

Buoyed by the playmaking brilliance of Chris Paul, the toughness of big man David West and the stellar defense of emerging center Tyson Chandler, the '08 Hornets put together an impressive season. The team even managed to push the defending champions, the San Antonio Spurs, to the brink of the defeat, though the Hornets ultimately fell short of doing so.

Meawhile, the 2013-14 Indiana Pacers were known for the bruising brand of defense they played. The team also counted on star forward Paul George to carry the burden offensively. After getting out to a great start that season, the Pacers looked poised to finally break through as Eastern Conference Champions, but they were thwarted yet again by the Miami Heat.

In addition to the '08 Hornets and '14 Pacers, other Classic Teams announced for "NBA 2K18" include the 2010-11 Dallas Mavericks and the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors. The 2011 Mavericks were best known for toppling a Heat team that featured LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in the Finals. The '16 Warriors set the record for the most regular season wins (73) but ultimately lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games during the Finals.

Other Classic Teams that have been announced previously include the 2007-08 Denver Nuggets, 2011-12 Oklahoma City Thunder, 2001-02 Sacramento Kings, 2003-04 Los Angeles Lakers, 2005-06 and 2012-13 Memphis Grizzlies, 1996-97 Heat and the 1998-99 New York Knicks.

Previously, developers announced that they were planning to add a total of 16 new Classic Teams, so it seems like four more squads are going to be revealed in the coming days.

Developers also noted that they have a reveal planned for Aug. 25.

More news about "NBA 2K18" should be made available very soon.