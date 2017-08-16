'NBA 2K18' News: More Classic Teams To Be Revealed on Aug. 25

Twitter courtesy of @NBA2K More Classic Teams will be featured inside 'NBA 2K18'

"NBA 2K18" is going to feature a larger collection of Classic Teams and developers just announced when fans will hear more about them.

Announced recently by the developers over on Twitter, new Classic Teams are now set to be revealed on Aug. 25.

Among those new Classic Teams are squads that made their mark during the '90s, with the developers also sharing that the 1996-97 Miami Heat and the 1998-99 New York Knicks are going to be in the game.

That earlier Heat squad featured guard Tim Hardaway and center Alonzo Mourning in their primes. Those two All-Stars also benefited from having a strong supporting cast which included the likes of Jamal Mashburn, Dan Majerle and P.J. Brown.

As for the Knicks team, it is one that is historically significant in a few ways. Not only is it one of the few Knicks teams that managed to reach the NBA Finals, but it is also one that did so as an eighth seed entering the postseason. That '98 Knicks team benefited from frequent scoring outbursts from Allan Houston and Latrell Sprewell as well as the sudden emergence of center Marcus Camby.

Both teams are worthy additions to "NBA 2K18," and there will be even more revealed.

Previously, developers also announced that there will be 16 new Classic Teams included in the upcoming game.

Over on Twitter, some fans have put forth their own suggestions for which Classic Teams should be included, with the 2010-11 Chicago Bulls that included MVP Derrick Rose and the 2011-12 Oklahoma City Thunder which featured Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden getting some support.

The Sacramento Kings and New Jersey Nets from the 2001-02 season have also been mentioned as potential additions by the fans. Those two teams lost to the 2002 Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs.

"NBA 2K18" is set to be released on Sept. 19.