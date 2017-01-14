'NBA 2K18' News: Next Installment Of Basketball Game Franchise Coming This September, Also Confirmed For The Nintendo Switch

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"NBA 2K17" is still receiving plenty of support from developers in the form of gameplay and roster updates, but that doesn't mean that the next installment of the long-running franchise, "NBA 2K18," is not being worked on at all.

YouTube/NintendoAn 'NBA 2K' game shown being played on the Nintendo Switch

Just recently, some new details were even revealed about the upcoming game.

The biggest revelation is that the new game is now slated to be released for the Nintendo Switch.

This possibility was already hinted at previously after the debut trailer for Nintendo's new gaming platform included a brief sequence featuring what looked like an "NBA 2K" game being played on the console.

It's worth noting here that while news of the upcoming game heading to the Switch is getting all the headlines right now, that doesn't mean that it will be some console-exclusive offering.

In all likelihood, "NBA 2K18" will also be released for the PC and other current-generation consoles such as the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and the Xbox One. The currently available "NBA 2K17" is also playable on the PS3 and the Xbox 360, so there's a chance that the next installment may be released for those platforms as well.

Along with confirming the new game for the Switch, developers also shared that it will be made available for that platform sometime in September, according to a recent post on Nintendo's official website.

Recent installments of the "NBA 2K" franchise have also been released in September, so a debut across multiple platforms sometime within this month would not be out of the question and may even be likely.

One more thing, it looks like the Switch version of the next "NBA 2K" title will retain familiar features such as the MyTeam, MyGM and MyCareer modes and that could be a hint that the game will be pretty similar across all platforms.

More news about "NBA 2K18" should be made available soon.