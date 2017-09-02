'NBA 2K18' News: Nintendo Switch Version Expected to Come With All Major Gameplay Features

Switch version may not be as visually impressive as its counterparts on other consoles

Nintendo Switch owners will soon be able to purchase "NBA 2K18," and the version they are getting is expected to be very similar to the ones coming out for other consoles.

Initially, there was some concern that the Switch version of this upcoming game may be a bit lacking due to the limitations of the platform itself, but developers have insisted that this is not the case.

Forbes contributor Brian Mazique attended a recent event featuring the latest installment of the "NBA 2K" series and he passed along some of the details shared by the developers pertinent to the Switch version.

According to the developers, the Switch edition of the upcoming game is going to come loaded with all the major components that are also included in the versions coming out for other consoles.

This means that the revamped MyCareer, MyGM, MyLeague and MyTeam modes can be enjoyed by Switch owners too.

Mazique did note that he was unable to confirm if all the minor features of the aforementioned modes will be included in the Switch version, so fans will have to stay tuned for that.

Now, while the Switch version of "NBA 2K18" is expected to be on par with the editions coming to other platforms in terms of features, the same may not be the case when it comes to visuals.

Over on Twitter, Kat Bailey, the editor-in-chief of USgamer, shared some images that showed what the new basketball game looks like on the Switch. Bailey commented that the character models "took a hit" and that the "animation feels a smidge rough."

Bailey was told by the developers though that the animations and AI will be similar across all versions of the new "NBA 2K" game.

The new game is expected to be released for the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 19, though physical copies of it for that platform may not be made available until later in the fall, according to a news release from Take-Two.

More news about "NBA 2K18" should be made available soon.