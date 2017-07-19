'NBA 2K18' News: Overall Ratings for Cover Athletes Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan Revealed

Twitter courtesy of @NBA2K 'NBA 2K18' is set to be released for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One

The "NBA 2K18" hype machine is getting into gear, and in the lead-up to its fall arrival, developers are already revealing more about the game and the players who will be featured in it.

Most recently, developers have been drawing attention to the upcoming game by releasing short videos that feature several NBA stars learning about the overall ratings they are going to be sporting come launch day.

The videos were shared via the franchise's official Instagram account.

One of the players who already knows about his overall rating is Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving. Though Irving was chosen as one of the game's cover athletes, that apparently did not mean much when the time came to rate him as he received a solid but somewhat disappointing overall score of 90.

Canadian cover star DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors also found about his overall rating recently, as it was revealed that he had been given a mark of 89.

Karl-Anthony Towns tore it up for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. Developers have taken notice of that and have rewarded him with an overall rating of 91.

Also getting a launch day rating of 91 is a current member of the Oklahoma City Thunder and last year's cover athlete, Paul George.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers was caught off guard by his overall rating of 86, though he did indicate that he will do what he can to bump it up to 95 over the course of next season.

Lastly, Phoenix Suns guard and 70-point man Devin Booker also earned an overall rating of 86.

It is still unclear which NBA player will be getting the highest overall mark on launch, though the favorite right now has to be Cavaliers star LeBron James.

"NBA 2K18" is set to be released on Sept. 19, though fans who pre-order it can start playing the game on Sept. 15.