'NBA 2K18' Release Date: Pre-Ordered Game to Arrive on Sept. 15, Features Kyrie Irving on Standard Edition's Cover

As "NBA 2K18" inches closer to its release date this fall, it has been revealed that the highly anticipated basketball simulation video game will have Cleveland Cavaliers superstar point guard Kyrie Irving on the cover of the game's Standard Edition.

According to reports, Alfie Brody, Vice President of Marketing for "NBA 2K," has said that the decision to use Irving's image as the cover for the Standard Edition of "NBA 2K18" is due to the fact that the Cleveland Cavaliers is expected to continue his visibility in the real-life NBA courts.

"He's a more-than-worthy recipient of this honor, and joins so many other greats who were cover athletes before him," Brody said.

For his part, Irving expressed his excitement over the honor and the thrill that comes with being the chosen cover for the popular virtual game, admitting that he himself has been an avid player of the game whose first edition first came out back in 1999.

"It's surreal to be featured on the cover and I can't wait to dominate on the virtual court with all of my fans this fall," Irving said.

"NBA 2K18" will arrive on Sept. 15 to those who pre-order the Standard Edition of the game. Pre-orders will come with 5,000 Virtual Currency, 10 Weekly MyTEAM Packs, and Kyrie Outfit Pack. With the information on the cover already out, it is expected that information on the game's features will be made available soon.

To recall, it was announced last month that "NBA 2K18" will have Shaquille O'Neal on the cover of the game's Legend Edition. Just like Irving's Standard Edition, the Legend Edition will have a lot of content pertaining to O'Neal, including a poster, Panini trading cards and stickers, 100,000 virtual currency, and 20 weekly MyTEAM packs.

Apart from the Legend Edition, "NBA 2K18" will also be available in Legend Gold Edition that comes with all the perks that the Legend Edition offers, with a Lenticular, more trading cards, 250,000 Virtual Currency, 40 packs, and more.

The "NBA 2K18" Legend Edition" and "Legend Edition Gold" come with a price tag of $100 and $150, respectively.

"NBA 2K18" arrives on the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on Sept. 19.