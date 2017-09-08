'NBA 2K18' News: Revamped MyCareer Mode Is Going to Feature LaVar Ball

Unclear how big of a role the Ball family patriarch will have in the game

Twitter courtesy of @NBA 2K LaVar Ball can talk to players inside 'NBA 2K18'

LaVar Ball, father of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, is going to be included in "NBA 2K18."

Developers revealed the inclusion of the Ball family patriarch through an image (also pictured above) shared via Twitter.

In the image, folks can see that Mr. Ball will apparently be able to contact the player directly through the phone.

It also appears as though the father/media personality is going to continue saying some interesting things in the game, even talking about how his son Lonzo has supposedly been able to play basketball at a high level way before it would be scientifically possible for him to do so.

Over the past few months, Mr. Ball has certainly not shied away from making boastful comments on camera, and also appearing on TV shows to not only tout the playing ability of his son who is set to start his rookie year in the NBA, but to also promote Big Baller Brand.

Some fans have questioned whether the outspoken Ball really will be in the game, though 2K Sports' digital marketing director Ronnie Singh confirmed in a tweet that this was indeed the case. Singh even shared that players will apparently be able to encounter Ball while playing "NBA 2K18's" MyCareer mode.

Given how controversial Ball has been since becoming a public personality, it should probably come as no surprise that there are more than a few basketball fans who are objecting to his inclusion.

Some fans have shared that they would block virtual LaVar Ball's number on the phone of their in-game counterpart in order to avoid contact with him. Other fans have noted that they may just skip out on getting the game altogether.

Not all basketball fans may be happy about it, but it looks like LaVar Ball will be one of the personalities players can meet inside "NBA 2K18" as soon as it is released on Sept. 19.