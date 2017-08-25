'NBA 2K18' News: 'Run The Neighborhood' Event Taking Place Aug. 31, Will Feature MyCareer Mode

Early look at gameplay also expected to be provided during the event

Developers have already revealed a bunch of new details about "NBA2K18," as they shared which additional Classic Teams are coming and even confirmed the rosters for the different All-Time Teams. But to this point, a closer look at actual live gameplay is still missing.

The good news is that developers are finally planning to provide that during an upcoming event.

Announced just recently, the upcoming "Run The Neighborhood" event will feature an early look at gameplay. On top of that, developers are also expected to spend some time further detailing the new game's MyCareer mode, Operation Sports reported.

The event is also expected to be attended by influencers and members of the press.

Interested fans can tune in to the event by visiting the game's official Facebook page and catching the live broadcast on Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

While basketball fans will have to wait until Aug. 31 to find out more about the updated MyCareer mode, they can already learn about some of the gameplay changes developers are introducing in "NBA 2K18."

Detailed in an earlier Facebook post, developers noted that the latest installment of the series is going to feature a new motion engine. The revamped motion engine is no longer going to be based on animations and will instead rely on the commands issued and players' attributes to determine what happens on the court.

Developers are also going to apply changes to shooting, and players will even be able to find out more about how well they are doing over the course of a game.

The passing system is also being modified and players will also need to adjust to the new defensive mechanics that are set to be included.

Fans will be able to try out these gameplay changes themselves as soon as "NBA 2K18" is released on Sept. 19.